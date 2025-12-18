Syria has welcomed a vote by the US Senate to repeal Caesar Act sanctions imposed on the country, calling the move a positive step towards renewed engagement with the international community.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the US Senate for its support to the Syrian people through its vote to repeal the Caesar Act," Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said on Wednesday.

He added that the decision represents "a positive development that opens new horizons for cooperation and partnership between our country and the world."

The measure was approved by a 77–20 vote, adopting a version already passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump for signature.

Among its key provisions, the legislation repeals Caesar Act sanctions imposed on Syria under the former regime of Bashar al Assad.

The 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act authorised the United States to impose economic and travel sanctions on Syrian and foreign individuals or entities supporting the former Assad government’s military, intelligence, aviation or energy sectors.