Syria welcomes the US Senate's approval of repeal of Caesar Act sanctions
Damascus hails the vote as a positive step, while a US senator says the repeal gives Syrians a chance to rebuild after years of conflict.
Syria praises US Senate move to lift Caesar Act sanctions. / AP
December 18, 2025

Syria has welcomed a vote by the US Senate to repeal Caesar Act sanctions imposed on the country, calling the move a positive step towards renewed engagement with the international community.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the US Senate for its support to the Syrian people through its vote to repeal the Caesar Act," Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said on Wednesday.

He added that the decision represents "a positive development that opens new horizons for cooperation and partnership between our country and the world."

The measure was approved by a 77–20 vote, adopting a version already passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump for signature.

Among its key provisions, the legislation repeals Caesar Act sanctions imposed on Syria under the former regime of Bashar al Assad.

The 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act authorised the United States to impose economic and travel sanctions on Syrian and foreign individuals or entities supporting the former Assad government’s military, intelligence, aviation or energy sectors.

It also targeted those helping the regime obtain goods, services or technology used in military operations.

‘Decisive step’

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, described the repeal as a turning point for Syria’s future.

"Today’s repeal of the Caesar Act is a decisive step toward giving the Syrian people a real chance to rebuild after decades of unimaginable suffering," she said in a statement.

Shaheen said the move would advance US national security by promoting regional stability, denying Daesh a safe haven and limiting Iran’s influence.

She credited bipartisan cooperation for the provision’s inclusion in the bill, highlighting the role of Representative Joe Wilson and US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack in supporting diplomatic engagement focused on regional security.

