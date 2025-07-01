US President Donald Trump has said that Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in besieged Gaza, as indirect talks continue through mediators Qatar and Egypt.

Writing on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump said his representatives held a "long and productive meeting" with Israeli officials earlier in the day.

"Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60-Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the war," he posted.

He added that the final proposal will now be delivered to Hamas through mediators.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — it will only get worse," Trump said.

Speaking earlier to reporters, Trump said he hoped a ceasefire could be reached "sometime next week."