An Indian court has acquitted all 12 Muslim men, who languished in jail for 18 years, on the accusation of orchestrating the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts that killed 189 people and injured more than 800 others.

What’s new here

Eighteen years after one of India’s deadliest terror attacks, the Bombay High Court on Monday overturned the convictions of 12 Muslim men who had been jailed for allegedly carrying out the 2006 Mumbai train bombings.

The court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the complete acquittal of all 12 accused.

The decision brings a stunning reversal to a case that once carried death sentences and life terms.

Why is it significant

The court’s verdict not only nullified the charges but cast a harsh light on the quality of the investigation into terrorism incidents.

The accused men, some of whom faced the death penalty, spent nearly two decades in prison, many without stepping outside even once during that time.

The court dismissed key elements of the prosecution’s case, including eyewitness testimonies and recovered materials, questioning their credibility and admissibility.

Civil liberties advocates, legal experts and political leaders have since called for accountability from law enforcement agencies, particularly the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), over what’s now being called a grave miscarriage of justice.

Brief backgrounder

On July 11, 2006, a series of coordinated bomb explosions on Mumbai’s suburban railway network killed 189 people and injured over 800.

Within months, 13 Muslim men were arrested and charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).