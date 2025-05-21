WORLD
Multiple deaths after methane blast in Afghanistan coal mine
The blast, caused by a buildup of methane gas, occurred in the Dar-e-Suf Payin district of Samangan province.
Coal mine accidents are not rare in Afghanistan because of lax safety measures. / Reuters
May 21, 2025

At least seven miners have been killed and another two injured in a coal mine explosion in northern Afghanistan, police said.

The explosion took place on Wednesday, inside a coal mine in the Dar-e-Suf Payin district of Samangan province, said a statement from the provincial police command.

Rescuers and security personnel rushed to the site, rescued the injured and recovered the bodies from the mine tunnel.

Hashmatullah Rahmani, the provincial police spokesperson, told reporters that the explosion was triggered by a buildup of methane gas at one of the collieries, killing seven people on the spot.

The injured were transported to a local hospital.

Coal mine accidents are not rare in Afghanistan because of lax safety measures.

