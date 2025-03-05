The United Nations has warned it will have to cut monthly food rations to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh from $12.50 to $6 next month unless it can raise funds to avert a measure that would worsen hunger in the world's largest refugee settlement.

"Yesterday, I was informed verbally, and today I received the letter confirming a $6.50 cut, which will take effect from April 1," said Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Bangladesh's top official overseeing the refugee camps.

"What they are receiving now is already not enough, so it's hard to imagine the consequences of this new cut," he told media.

A spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, said the cuts could be averted if the organisation raised enough money in the coming weeks, adding that it was seeking $81 million.

Bangladesh is sheltering more than one million Rohingya, members of a persecuted Muslim minority who fled violent purges in neighbouring Myanmar mostly in 2016 and 2017, in overcrowded camps in the southern Cox's Bazar district where they have limited access to job opportunities or education.

Roughly 70,000 fled to Bangladesh last year, driven in part by growing hunger in their home Rakhine state.

In a letter to Rahman, the WFP said it had been trying to raise funds to keep the rations at $12.50 per month but had failed to find donors.

A cut in rations to anything less than $6 would "fall below the minimum survival level and fail to meet basic dietary needs," it said.

In a statement, WFP said $6 a month would still not allow refugees to meet the "minimum standard" for energy and nutrition and pregnant and breastfeeding women with higher nutrient needs were particularly at risk.

The funding gap was due to a broad shortfall in donations rather than a decision by the Trump administration in the United States to cut foreign aid globally, the WFP said, adding that US support for food aid for the Rohingya had continued.

The US has been the top donor to the refugee response, supporting the UN in providing emergency food and nutrition assistance since 2017.

Turmoil in aid sector