March 26, 2025
A judge has ordered that Ozturk, who is a PhD candidate in Tufts University, cannot be moved out of the state of Massachusetts without prior notice.
In 2024, Ozturk co-authored an op-ed in the university newspaper, urging Tufts to acknowledge the Palestinian genocide and divest from companies tied to Israel.
Before her detention, she was listed on Canary Mission, a pro-Israel website that blacklists activists, deliberately exposing them to harassment.
