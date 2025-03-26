US
US ICE agency detains Turkish PhD student in Boston
Rumeysa Ozturk was detained on March 25 while heading to an iftar dinner.
Producer: Ibrahim Dogan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 26, 2025

  • A judge has ordered that Ozturk, who is a PhD candidate in Tufts University, cannot be moved out of the state of Massachusetts without prior notice.

  • In 2024, Ozturk co-authored an op-ed in the university newspaper, urging Tufts to acknowledge the Palestinian genocide and divest from companies tied to Israel.

  • Before her detention, she was listed on Canary Mission, a pro-Israel website that blacklists activists, deliberately exposing them to harassment.

