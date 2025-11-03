Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has said that Tehran would only consider cooperation with the United States if it changed its policy in the region, including supporting Israel.

"If they completely abandon support for the Zionist regime, withdraw their military bases from here (the region), and refrain from interfering in this region, then it (cooperation) can be considered," Khamenei said on Monday.

"The arrogant nature of the United States accepts nothing other than submission."

The remarks came during a gathering with students in Tehran marking the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy following the Iranian Revolution, which toppled the Western-backed Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented aerial attack against Iran, triggering a war which saw the US join briefly with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and killed 935 people in Iran and 24 in Israel.

The 12-day war with Israel prompted an Iranian response with missile and drone strikes, derailed nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, which had begun in April.

A ceasefire mediated by the US and Qatar has been in place between Iran and Israel since June 24.