Israel is deliberately starving millions and killing children in Gaza, said the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories.

Francesca Albanese's remarks came in response to reports of a disabled Palestinian who died from hunger in the besieged enclave on Sunday.

"My generation was taught Nazism was the greatest evil; and it was; and colonial crimes should've not been omitted," Albanese wrote on X.

"Today," she continued, "a state (Israel) starving millions/shooting children for sport, shielded by democracies & dictators alike, is the new abyss of cruelty."

Albanese concluded with a pointed question: "How will we survive this??"

Related TRT Global - In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope

Starvation war