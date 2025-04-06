Starvation was likely the leading cause of death for a Palestinian teenager who died in an Israeli prison, according to an Israeli doctor who observed the autopsy.

Seventeen-year-old Walid Ahmad, who had been held for six months without being charged, suffered from extreme malnutrition and also showed signs of inflammation of the colon and scabies, said a report written by Dr. Daniel Solomon, who watched the autopsy, conducted by Israeli experts, at the request of the boy's family.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of Solomon's report from the family. It did not conclude a cause of death but said Ahmad was in a state of extreme weight loss and muscle wasting.

It also noted that Ahmad had complained to the prison of inadequate food since at least December, citing reports from the prison medical clinic.

Ahmad died last month after collapsing in Megiddo Prison and striking his head, Palestinian officials said, citing eyewitness accounts from other prisoners.

He was taken into custody from his home in the occupied West Bank during a pre-dawn raid in September for allegedly throwing stones at soldiers, his family said.

The autopsy was conducted on March 27 at Israel’s Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, which has not released a report of its findings and did not respond to requests for comment.

Rights groups have documented widespread abuse in Israeli detention facilities holding thousands of Palestinians.



The Palestinian Authority says Israel is holding the bodies of 72 Palestinian prisoners who died in Israeli jails, including 61 who died since the beginning of the war. Israel often holds on to the bodies of dead Palestinians, citing security grounds or political leverage.

Conditions in Israeli prisons have worsened since the start of the war, former detainees have told the AP.

They described beatings, severe overcrowding, insufficient medical care, scabies outbreaks, and poor sanitary conditions.

Megiddo Prison, a maximum security facility where many Palestinian detainees, including teens, are held without charge, is regarded as one of the harshest, said Naji Abbas, head of the Prisoners and Detainees Department at Physicians for Human Rights Israel.

Ahmad’s lawyer, Firas al-Jabrini, said Israeli authorities denied his requests to visit his client in prison, but three prisoners held there told him Ahmad suffered from severe vomiting, headaches, and dizziness before he died.