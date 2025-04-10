A group of 1,000 current and former Israeli Air Force reservists called on Thursday for the return of all captives held in Gaza, “even if it means ending the war”.

“The continuation of the war doesn’t advance any of the declared goals of the war, and will bring about the deaths of the hostages, IDF (army) soldiers and innocent civilians,” reads a letter published by the reservists in Israeli media.

The letter called for the “immediate return” of Israeli captives from Gaza, saying that the current war is going on for “political and personal interests”.

“Only an agreement can return hostages safely, while military pressure mainly leads to the killing of hostages and the endangerment of our soldiers,” the reservists said, calling on Israelis “to mobilise for action”.

The letter’s signatures included former army chief Dan Halutz.

‘Fringe extremists’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the signatories of the letter as “a group of fringe extremists”.

The signatories “are a group of fringe extremists who are trying once again to break Israeli society from within”, he said in a statement.

The premier accused the signatories of “acting toward one goal—bringing down the government, saying, “They don’t represent the soldiers or the public.”

Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed that the letter undermines the “legitimacy” of the Israeli war on Gaza, urging the army and Air Force chiefs to handle the issue “in the most appropriate way”.