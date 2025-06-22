A suicide bomber from the Daesh terrorist group on Sunday opened fire inside Mar Elias Church in the east of Damascus before blowing himself up, killing at least 20 people and injuring 52 more, said the Syrian Health Ministry.

The Syrian Civil Defense said ambulances are transporting the injured from the scene, and Internal Security Forces have cordoned off the church area to ensure safety.

The agency said ambulances are transporting the injured from the scene, and Internal Security Forces have cordoned off the church area to ensure safety.

Brigadier General Osama Ataka, Damascus' internal security chief, inspected the bombing site as investigators launched their initial probe into the terrorist attack, the official news agency SANA reported.

Although the Syrian Interior Ministry stated that Daesh is involved in the terror attack, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing of Mar Elias Church.