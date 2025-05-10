The top US and Saudi diplomats on Saturday telephoned their Indian and Pakistani counterparts as part of stepped-up efforts to de-escalate heightened tensions following retaliatory air strikes between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on the current situation in the region after Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, or Iron Wall, firing Al-Fatah missiles in response to Indian military strikes on Pakistan, said a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The Saudi foreign minister “expressed condolences over the loss of innocent lives and appreciated Pakistan’s measured and restrained response,” the statement said.

Related TRT Global - Pakistan launches 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' military operation against India



Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also visited New Delhi and Islamabad over the past two days. Al-Jubeir called for de-escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

He met Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday, a day after he paid an unannounced trip to New Delhi where he met Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. Separately, Jaishankar said he had a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday.

“India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, China “strongly” urged India and Pakistan against further escalation.

Expressing “deep concern,” China’s Foreign Ministry said: “We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions.”