Calls for India, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions
Top diplomats reached out to their counterparts in the sub-continent to mediate.
Pakistan's Rangers, and Indian Border Security Forces soldiers, behind the gate, lower their flags during a daily closing ceremony at the Wagah, a joint post on the Pakistan and India border, near Lahore, Pakistan, last week. / AP
May 10, 2025

The top US and Saudi diplomats on Saturday telephoned their Indian and Pakistani counterparts as part of stepped-up efforts to de-escalate heightened tensions following retaliatory air strikes between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on the current situation in the region after Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, or Iron Wall, firing Al-Fatah missiles in response to Indian military strikes on Pakistan, said a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The Saudi foreign minister “expressed condolences over the loss of innocent lives and appreciated Pakistan’s measured and restrained response,” the statement said.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also visited New Delhi and Islamabad over the past two days. Al-Jubeir called for de-escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

He met Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday, a day after he paid an unannounced trip to New Delhi where he met Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. Separately, Jaishankar said he had a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday.

“India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, China “strongly” urged India and Pakistan against further escalation.

Expressing “deep concern,” China’s Foreign Ministry said: “We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions.”

Last night, the Indian foreign minister spoke to his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide about “India’s targeted and measured response to counter terrorism,” said Jaishankar.

About a phone call with Rubio, Dar, Pakistan’s top diplomat, told local broadcaster ARY News: "I told Rubio that things are now in the hands of India.” “If they [India] attack again, we will respond again; if they don’t respond, we will not move ahead,” Dar said.

Earlier, Rubio had a phone call with the Pakistani army chief, urging Pakistan and India to de-escalate tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also visited the two capitals amid the tensions.

In a pre-dawn announcement, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, or “Iron Wall,” firing Al-Fatah missiles in retaliation for New Delhi’s Operation Sindoor, launched by India inside Pakistan on Tuesday, hitting what New Delhi called “terrorist infrastructure at nine sites” in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

At least 33 people were killed and 62 others injured, according to the Pakistani army. Since the latest escalation began, at least 21 people were killed along the Line of Control by cross-border shelling in India-administered Kashmir, officials said.

SOURCE:AA
