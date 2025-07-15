US
2 min read
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
Trump had announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened secondary tariffs of 100 percent on the buyers of Russian exports, of which crude makes up a major chunk.
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
FILE PHOTO: Russia's former president, Dmitry Medvedev, at a Victory Day parade in Moscow. / Reuters
July 15, 2025

Russia does not care about US President Donald Trump’s “theatrical ultimatum” about slapping sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Moscow agrees to a peace deal in Ukraine, a senior security official said on Tuesday.

The US president also expressed frustration with Vladimir Putin, saying he did not want to call the Russian leader “an assassin, but he’s a tough guy”.

“Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in a post in English on X. “The world shuddered, expecting the consequences. Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care.”

The Kremlin has so far not commented on Trump’s remarks but said on Monday it was clear that the United States had continued to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?

In Washington, a White House official said Trump’s intention is to impose “100 percent tariffs on Russia” and secondary sanctions on other countries that buy oil from Russia if a peace deal is not struck in 50 days.

Eighty-five of the 100 US senators are co-sponsoring a bill that would give Trump the authority to impose 500 percent tariffs on any country that helps Russia, but the chamber’s Republican leaders have been waiting for Trump to give them the go-ahead for a vote.

China and India are the biggest buyers of Russian crude.

Trump told the BBC that he was “not done” with Putin and that he thought a Ukraine peace deal was on the cards.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks