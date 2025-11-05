TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's famed Gaziantep lahmacun gets EU geographical indication registration
Gaziantep's iconic flatbread joins baklava and pistachio paste among southeastern Turkish city's EU-recognised delicacies.
(FILE) Lahmacun is a thin flatbread with spiced meat, often referred to as "Turkish pizza". / AA
November 5, 2025

Türkiye's Gaziantep delicacy lahmacun has been officially registered by the European Union (EU) as a protected geographical indication (PGI), becoming the city’s fifth product to receive the designation, Mayor Fatma Sahin announced on Wednesday.

With this latest registration, the southestern city of Gaziantep boasts 107 geographically indicated products, making it the Turkish city with the highest number of EU-recognised items.

Lahmacun is a thin flatbread with spiced meat, often referred to as "Turkish pizza".

Sahin said the EU recognition follows other local specialities such as Gaziantep baklava, Araban garlic, menengic coffee and Antep pistachio paste.

"These registrations preserve the authenticity of our traditional flavours while showcasing our brand value on the global stage and adding economic value to our city," Sahin said.

She also expressed gratitude to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, the Gaziantep Commodity Exchange, and all those who contributed to the achievement.

