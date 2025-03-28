INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Greenland parties agree on broad coalition govt to counter US pressure
The ultra-nationalist Naleraq party is the only one of the five parties represented in parliament that will not be in government, having quit the negotiations earlier this week.
Greenland parties agree on broad coalition govt to counter US pressure
"It is very important that we put aside our disagreements and differences... because only in this way will we be able to cope with the heavy pressure we are exposed to from outside," Greenland's new PM, Jens-Frederik Nielsen says. / AP
March 28, 2025

Political leaders in Greenland, the self-governing Danish territory coveted by President Donald Trump, have agreed to form a broad four-party government "to face the heavy pressure" from the United States, the new prime minister said.

Friday’s announcement of the new government –– which does not include the ultra-nationalist party –– came just hours ahead of an uninvited visit to Greenland by US Vice President JD Vance, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The prime ministers of both Denmark and Greenland have criticised the visit as putting "unacceptable pressure" on Copenhagen and Nuuk and qualified it as "foreign interference" and "inappropriate".

"It is very important that we put aside our disagreements and differences... because only in this way will we be able to cope with the heavy pressure we are exposed to from outside," Greenland's new prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, told reporters as he presented the new government.

Nielsen's social-liberal Democrats emerged victorious in the March 11 election. Outgoing prime minister Mute Egede of the left-green Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) will serve as finance minister.

"Seventy-five percent of the population is united by this coalition," Nielsen said.

The ultra-nationalist Naleraq party is the only one of the five parties represented in parliament that will not be in government, having quit the negotiations earlier this week.

Recommended

All of the five parties are in favour of independence, though they all favour different timeframes, as the country still depends heavily on subsidies from Denmark.

Naleraq, which came in second in the election, is the only party in favour of emancipation as soon as possible.

"We need stability and unity at a time when foreign actors are trying to influence the development of our nation," the new government's official programme states, local media reported.

"When it comes to independence, it is important that we proceed cautiously," it reads.

Carina Ren, head of the Arctic programme at Denmark's University of Aalborg, told AFP independence now looked set to be a long-term project.

After hearing the government's first reading of its programme, she said it was clear that "discussions on a rapid independence process have been put aside, it's not for now."

RelatedTRT Global - Denmark welcomes US change of plans for Greenland visit

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative