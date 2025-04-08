More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, Sudanese medics said.

The local Sudan Doctors Network said on Tuesday that the fatalities occurred in attacks in the Jama’iya region, south of Omdurman, over the past week.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army or the RSF.

The army and paramilitary group have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 15 million others, according to the United Nations and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.