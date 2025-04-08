WORLD
Over 100 killed in RSF attacks near Khartoum: Sudanese medics
The Sudanese army and RSF have been at war since April 2023, with death toll estimates ranging from 20,000 to as high as 130,000.
The local Sudan Doctors Network said on Tuesday that the fatalities occurred in attacks in the Jama’iya region, south of Omdurman, over the past week. / AA
April 8, 2025

More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, Sudanese medics said.

The local Sudan Doctors Network said on Tuesday that the fatalities occurred in attacks in the Jama’iya region, south of Omdurman, over the past week.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army or the RSF.

The army and paramilitary group have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 15 million others, according to the United Nations and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

Seizing ground

In recent weeks, the RSF’s control has shrunk rapidly across Sudan’s states, with the army gaining ground.

Since late March, army victories in Khartoum have accelerated, including seizing the presidential palace, ministry headquarters, the airport, and key security and military sites for the first time since the war began two years ago.

Across Sudan’s 17 other states, the RSF now holds only portions of North and West Kordofan, pockets in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, and four of Darfur’s five states in the west.

The army, however, controls Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur, the region’s fifth state.

SOURCE:AA
