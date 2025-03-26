Turkish President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a scathing critique of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) as corruption investigations into Istanbul’s opposition-run municipalities continue to unfold.

Speaking at his party’s Parliamentary Group Meeting on Wednesday, Erdogan accused CHP-led municipalities, particularly in Istanbul, of widespread corruption, theft, and extortion, describing the situation as worse than a political scandal.

"The metropolitan and some district municipalities of Istanbul have practically written the book on corruption," Erdogan declared. "When the full extent of their wrongdoing is revealed, they will not even have the face to look at their own families, let alone the nation."

The president compared the alleged corruption network to a never-ending drama series, stating: "If you tried to make a series about the corruption in CHP’s Istanbul municipalities, you would have more material than a Brazilian TV soap opera."

CHP faces backlash amid widening investigation

The remarks come as Turkish authorities expand corruption probes into several municipalities controlled by CHP, particularly in Istanbul. The investigations, led by the judiciary, have exposed financial irregularities, suspected embezzlement, and claims of systematic bribery within the local administration.