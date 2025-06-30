President Donald Trump has formally dismantled US sanctions against Syria, hoping to reintegrate the war-battered country into the global economy as Israel eyes ties with Damascus.

In an executive order signed on Monday, Trump ended a "national emergency" in place since 2004 that imposed sweeping sanctions on Syria, affecting most state-run institutions including the central bank.

"This is in an effort to promote and support the country's path to stability and peace," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

She said the United States will still maintain sanctions on elements of the former regime including Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia late last year.

Trump lifted most sanctions against Syria in May, responding to appeals from Saudi Arabia and Türkiye after Ahmed al Sharaa ended a half-century of rule by the Assad family.

Syria recently carried out its first electronic transfer through the international banking system since around the time it descended into a brutal civil war in 2011.

Israel kept pounding civilian and military sites in its historic adversary after the fall of Assad.

But Israel said earlier on Monday that it was interested in normalising ties with Syria as well as Lebanon. Neither Syria nor Lebanon officially recognise Israel.