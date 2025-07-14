WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Cairo and Doha are coordinating closely as the Egyptian intelligence chief meets with the Qatari prime minister and Israeli and Palestinian delegations to bridge gaps in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Relentless Israeli bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages. / AA
July 14, 2025

Gaza ceasefire mediators are ramping up their efforts to resolve obstacles hindering indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, Egyptian media has said.

The state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel, citing unnamed sources, said on Monday that Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as part of Egypt’s broader push to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

The timing and location of the meeting were not disclosed.

Rashad also held a series of intensive discussions with both Palestinian and Israeli negotiators, the sources added.

These talks aim to bridge gaps in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations and facilitate progress toward a lasting truce in the war-torn Gaza, the channel said.

According to the broadcaster, Cairo and Doha agree on the importance of reaching a ceasefire agreement that includes the entry of humanitarian aid and the release of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli captives.

Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators have been intensifying contacts and meetings with Israel and Hamas to break the impasse and advance efforts towards de-escalation in Gaza, according to the report.

RelatedTRT Global - Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'

Relentless bombardment

Recommended

Hamas said on Wednesday it agreed to release 10 living Israeli captives as a sign of "flexibility" to reach a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement, while Israel remains rigid on key points, including its withdrawal from Gaza.

In contrast, Israel insists on a buffer zone 2 to 3 kilometres (1.2 - 1.9 miles) wide in the Rafah area, and 1 to 2 kilometres (0.6 - 1.2 miles) in other border areas.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since late October 2023, killing nearly 58,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns