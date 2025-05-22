Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed his government's intention to fully reoccupy besieged Gaza, dismissed any agreement to end the war, and brushed off rift speculations with US President Donald Trump.

"There are certainly 20 hostages still alive in Gaza and up to 38 others believed to have been killed," he said on Wednesday during a press conference at his office in West Jerusalem.

The Palestinian group Hamas has repeatedly expressed its readiness to release Israeli captives in a single exchange in return for an end to the war, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu has rejected those terms, instead demanding the disarmament of Palestinian resistance factions and insisting on the full reoccupation of Gaza.

He also laid out his conditions for ending the war: the return of all Israeli hostages, the removal of the Hamas leadership from Gaza, and the complete disarmament of the group.

Netanyahu claimed that once these goals are achieved, Israel would move to implement the so-called Trump Plan — widely interpreted as a framework for the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza.