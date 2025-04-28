At least 68 people were killed and 47 others injured in US air strikes on a shelter for African migrants in Yemen’s northern Saada province, Houthis said on Monday.

The Houthi-run Interior Ministry said the attacks targeted a shelter centre housing 115 migrants from African nationalities.

It said the targeted shelter is supervised by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), calling the US strikes “a full-fledged war crime”.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV published footage showing wide destruction at the bombed site, along with evacuations of injured people to hospitals.

According to the broadcaster, one of the US missiles didn't explode and is being dealt with by expert teams.

There was no immediate US comment on the report.

Each year, tens of thousands of migrants brave the Eastern Route from the Horn of Africa, seeking to escape conflict, natural disasters and poor economic prospects by sailing across the Red Sea toward the Gulf.

Many hope for employment as labourers or domestic workers in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries, though they face a perilous journey through war-torn Yemen.