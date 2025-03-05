Türkiye has welcomed the adoption of a reconstruction plan for Gaza at Tuesday's Arab League summit, the Foreign Ministry said

“We will continue to support initiatives that aim to achieve a permanent ceasefire, begin the reconstruction of Gaza, and ensure that Palestinians live in peace on their land,” a ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The Arab proposal came after US President Donald Trump's plan to “take over” Gaza and displacement of Palestinians to develop it into what he called the "the Riviera of the Middle East."

An emergency Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday adopted Egypt's $53 billion reconstruction plan to rebuild the Gaza without displacing Palestinians from their land.