Up to 8,300 workers in the field of technology have left Israel since the launch of its destructive war on Gaza in October 2023, new data revealed.

A report by the Israel Innovation Authority said on Wednesday that 8,300 tech employees departed the country between October 2023 and July 2024, representing 2.1 percent of the entire workforce of the technology sector in Israel.

According to the report, the Israeli high-tech industry experienced a decline in the number of employees, with about 5,000 employees leaving the industry in 2024, marking the first time in at least a decade.

Figures showed that the overall number of high-tech employees in Israel fell to 390,847 in 2024, down by 1.2 percent from 2023, which affirms the departure of 5,000 tech employees.

More than half of the workforce in Israeli high-tech companies is currently abroad, with 440,000 employees overseas compared to 400,000 in Israel, according to the report.