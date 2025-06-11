US
Los Angeles mayor issues curfew for downtown Los Angeles
The overnight curfew was imposed after days of protests, vandalism and clashes over ICE raids.
June 11, 2025

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has issued a curfew for the city’s downtown area following several days of intense protests against ICE raids that saw clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, widespread vandalism, and some looting — particularly during the late night and early morning hours.

The curfew will begin at 8pm local time on Tuesday and remain in effect until 6am on Wednesday. It will apply to a one-square-mile area in the downtown district.

Protests have broken out in parts of downtown Los Angeles during the daytime and evening hours since Friday night, continuing through Tuesday. Dozens of demonstrators have attempted to cross the US 101 motorway, and downtown buildings have suffered "significant damage" from graffiti and broken windows, Mayor Bass said.

California’s political leaders have urged the Trump administration to stop the immigration raids that have sparked the demonstrations. Tensions have further escalated following President Trump’s decision to send the National Guard and Marines to California, despite objections from the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom.

"I think it is important to point this out, not to minimise the vandalism and violence that has taken place there — it has been significant," Mayor Bass said. "But it is extremely important to know that what is happening in this one square mile is not affecting the city. Some of the imagery of the protests and the violence gives the appearance as though this is a citywide crisis, and it’s not."

Los Angeles previously instituted an overnight curfew in 2020, when nationwide protests erupted following the killing of George Floyd. At that time, peaceful demonstrators defied the curfew and continued marching.

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
