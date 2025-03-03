Israel faced sharp criticism as it stopped the entry of all food and other supplies into Gaza on Sunday and warned of “additional consequences” for Hamas if a fragile ceasefire isn't extended.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar accused Israel of violating humanitarian law by using starvation as a weapon.

The ceasefire's first phase saw a surge in humanitarian aid after months of growing hunger.

Hamas accused Israel of trying to derail the next phase Sunday hours after its first phase had ended and called Israel's decision to cut off aid “a war crime and a blatant attack” on a truce that took a year of negotiations before taking hold in January.

In the second phase, Hamas would release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout from Gaza and a lasting ceasefire. Negotiations on the second phase were meant to start a month ago but haven't begun.

Israel backs a new US proposal

Israel said Sunday that a new US proposal calls for extending the ceasefire through Ramadan — the Muslim holy month that began over the weekend — and the Jewish Passover holiday, which ends April 20.

Under that proposal, Hamas would release half the hostages on the first day and the rest when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. The resistance fighters currently hold 59 hostages, 35 of them believed to be dead.

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said the United States would support whatever decision Israel makes, without commenting on the new proposal. Netanyahu said Israel is fully coordinated with the Trump administration and the ceasefire will only continue as long as Hamas keeps releasing hostages.

The UN and others warn against aid cutoff

Saying the ceasefire has saved countless lives, the International Committee of the Red Cross said that “any unravelling of the forward momentum created over the last six weeks risks plunging people back into despair.”

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher called Israel’s decision “alarming," noting that international humanitarian law makes clear that aid access must be allowed.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to make every effort to prevent a return to hostilities in Gaza, and called for humanitarian aid to flow back into Gaza immediately and for the release of all hostages, said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Five non-governmental groups asked Israel’s Supreme Court for an interim order barring the state from preventing aid from entering Gaza, claiming the move violates Israel’s obligations under international law: “These obligations cannot be a condition on political considerations.”

The war has left most of Gaza’s population of over 2 million dependent on international aid. About 600 aid trucks had entered daily since the ceasefire began on January 19, easing fears of famine raised by international experts.