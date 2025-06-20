US President Donald Trump has rejected the assessment of his intelligence community that Iran is not developing a nuclear weapon, directly dismissing sworn testimony by his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

"Then my intelligence community is wrong. Why would the intelligence community say that?" Trump told reporters on Friday when asked about the official US position that Iran is not currently building a nuclear weapon.

When the reporter responded that it was Gabbard, who explained that position, Trump shot back: "She's wrong."

Gabbard had testified before Congress in March that the US intelligence community continued to assess that Tehran was not pursuing a nuclear warhead.

Her office had previously cited statements suggesting she and Trump were "on the same page" about Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and insists its uranium enrichment efforts are intended for peaceful purposes.

Reuters news agency quoted a source familiar with US intelligence reports as saying that the assessment Gabbard presented has not changed.

The source said Iran would likely need up to three years to develop a deliverable nuclear warhead.

Some experts believe Iran could produce a crude, untested device in less time, though its effectiveness would remain uncertain.