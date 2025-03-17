A Rhode Island doctor who is an assistant professor at Brown University's medical school was deported to Lebanon after officers found "controversial" images in her phone, prosecutors claimed, even though a judge had issued an order blocking the US visa holder's immediate removal from the country.

On Monday, US prosecutors filed new documents in US District Court in Massachusetts, claiming Dr. Alawieh was questioned at the airport about photos on her phone of Hassan Nasrallah, the late longtime leader of Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, as well as pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to the Boston Globe.

In response, Dr. Alawieh told airport officials that both Nasrallah and Khamenei are esteemed in the Shia community for their religious and spiritual guidance and emphasised her focus on their teachings rather than their politics, prosecutors told the court.

"It's a purely religious thing," she said about attending Nasrallah’s funeral, according to a transcript of that interview reviewed by Reuters news agency. "He's a very big figure in our community. For me it's not political."

The Globe said US District Judge Leo Sorokin cancelled Monday's hearing, gave Dr. Alawieh's lawyer until March 24 to supplement their response, and gave the government until March 31 to respond.

The expulsion of Dr. Alawieh, 34, came as Republican US President Donald Trump's administration has sought to sharply restrict border crossing and ramp up immigration arrests.

Dr. Alawieh, a Lebanese citizen who lives in Providence, was detained on Thursday after arriving at Logan International Airport in Boston after traveling to Lebanon to see relatives, according to a lawsuit filed by her cousin, Yara Chehab.

She had held a visa to be in the United States since 2018, when she first came to complete a two-year fellowship at Ohio State University before then completing a fellowship at the University of Washington and then moving to the Yale-Waterbury Internal Medicine Program, which she completed in June.

While in Lebanon, the US consulate issued Dr. Alawieh an H-1B visa authorising her entry into the United States to work at Brown University, the lawsuit said. Such visas are reserved for people from other countries who are employed in specialty occupations.

Despite that visa, officials detained her at the airport for reasons her family members have still not been provided, according to the lawsuit, which argued her rights were being violated.