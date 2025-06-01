Sudan's new Prime Minister Kamil Idris has dissolved the country's caretaker government, state news agency SUNA reported.

SUNA did not specify in its report on Sunday when a new government, the first since war broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, would be announced.

Idris was appointed by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's head of state. The RSF has said since earlier this year that it would form its own parallel government with allied parties.