AFRICA
1 min read
Sudan's new prime minister dissolves government — report
SUNA news agency didn't specify when a new government would be announced.
Sudan's new prime minister dissolves government — report
Idris vowed to remain at equal distance from all political parties and to prioritise stability, security, and reconstruction in Sudan. / Reuters
June 1, 2025

Sudan's new Prime Minister Kamil Idris has dissolved the country's caretaker government, state news agency SUNA reported.

SUNA did not specify in its report on Sunday when a new government, the first since war broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, would be announced.

Idris was appointed by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's head of state. The RSF has said since earlier this year that it would form its own parallel government with allied parties.

Recommended

Idris took the oath of office on Saturday as the country's first prime minister since a military-led coup in 2021.

In a speech on Sunday, he vowed to remain at equal distance from all political parties and to prioritise stability, security, and reconstruction in Sudan.

The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced 13 million — nearly a quarter of the population — in what the United Nations calls one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence