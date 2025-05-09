Drone strikes hit Port Sudan for a sixth straight day Friday, an army source said, blaming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the regular army since April 2023.

"Our air defences intercepted some of the enemy drones which were targeting sites in the city," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Witnesses reported strikes across Port Sudan, seat of the army-backed government and the country's main aid hub.

The port city, which had been seen as a safe haven from the devastating conflict between the army and the RSF, has been hit by daily drone strikes since Sunday.

Major facilities damaged