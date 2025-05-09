AFRICA
1 min read
Drone attacks hit Port Sudan for sixth straight day
Port Sudan, the country’s main aid entry point, was attacked, risking greater humanitarian needs and complicating relief efforts, the UN warns.
Drone attacks hit Port Sudan for sixth straight day
Smoke rises after explosions at South Port of the city of Port Sudan. / AA
May 9, 2025

Drone strikes hit Port Sudan for a sixth straight day Friday, an army source said, blaming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the regular army since April 2023.

"Our air defences intercepted some of the enemy drones which were targeting sites in the city," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Witnesses reported strikes across Port Sudan, seat of the army-backed government and the country's main aid hub.

The port city, which had been seen as a safe haven from the devastating conflict between the army and the RSF, has been hit by daily drone strikes since Sunday.

Major facilities damaged

Recommended

The long-range attacks have damaged several key facilities, including the country's sole international airport, its largest working fuel depot and the city's main power station.

The port city is the main entry point for humanitarian aid into Sudan, and UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the attacks "threaten to increase humanitarian needs and further complicate aid operations in the country", his spokesman said.

More than two years of fighting have killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted 13 million in what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence