Donald Trump has doubled down on his hardline immigration stance with a mix of provocative humour and ominous warnings, praising a newly built migrant detention centre in the Florida Everglades — nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday during his visit to the facility, the US president described the site as "surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland" and joked that "cops in the form of alligators" would help keep detainees in line.

"You don’t have to pay them so much," he said.

"If they escape prison, how to run away. Don’t run in a straight line. Run like this," he added, mimicking a zigzag motion.

"Your chances go up about one percent."

The detention facility — built on a former airfield and encircled by wetlands home to alligators and venomous snakes — is designed to house up to 1,000 undocumented migrants, with expansion plans for up to 5,000.

Trump described those expected to be held there as "some of the most vicious people on the planet."

Asked if the centre’s location was intended to deter escapees through the threat of being eaten, Trump replied, "I guess that’s the concept."