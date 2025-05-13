In a recent public statement , US President Donald Trump referred to the ongoing war in Gaza as a “brutal conflict” and expressed hope that the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander by Hamas would mark the beginning of its end.

“Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict,” Trump said, acknowledging the roles of Qatar and Egypt in brokering the deal.

Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier from New Jersey, had been held captive since Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023. His release, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross and coordinated through a temporary halt in Israeli attacks, was widely viewed as a symbolic win for the Trump administration.

Despite this development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to clarify that the pause in fighting was temporary and tactical — aimed solely at ensuring Alexander’s safe return. It did not mark a broader ceasefire .



Israel’s war in Gaza, he reaffirmed, would intensify until Hamas is completely dismantled.

But what does it really mean?

Coming from the man who once gave Netanyahu near-unchecked support, from moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, to slashing UNRWA funding , to supplying an endless stream of devastating weaponry, Trump’s call for restraint may seem like a crack in what was once an unbreakable alliance.

Yet for many Palestinians, including my own family, still trapped and starving under siege in Gaza, the question is not what Trump says. It’s whether anything will change.

So far, there’s no indication that it will.

Netanyahu remains defiant. His government is pushing forward with an expanded military operation , continuing to displace over two million Palestinians into smaller, increasingly uninhabitable zones. Food aid remains tightly restricted , meaning starvation is not a byproduct of war, but a method of warfare.

This is not the behaviour of a government preparing to end a war. It’s the behaviour of one who sees suffering as a strategy.

And let’s not forget who Netanyahu is. He’s not just waging war—he’s fighting for his political survival . His fragile coalition is built on far-right partners who see the destruction of Gaza not as collateral damage, but as a goal. For him, backing down could mean the collapse of his government or criminal prosecution.

Trump’s motivations, meanwhile, are deeply suspect. His recent suggestion that the US might “redevelop” Gaza reeks of colonial fantasy , where Palestinian devastation becomes an investment opportunity. His call to end the war may be less about peace and more about positioning: for a business deal, a diplomatic play, or campaign optics ahead of a visit to the region.

We don’t know. But we do know this—Trump does not care about us Palestinians.

Still, even symbolic pressure matters.