The European Union wants India to eliminate tariffs on car imports under a long-pending trade deal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is willing to sweeten its current proposal to seal the talks, sources have told Reuters.

India is open to the phased reduction of tariffs to 10 percent from more than 100 percent, two industry sources and a government official said. That is despite industry lobbying for India to retain at least a 30 percent tariff even if it starts reducing the levy, and also not tinker with import duties on EVs for four more years to protect domestic players.

The EU’s demands come weeks after US President Donald Trump’s administration sought a similar elimination of import duties on cars, including EVs, as part of bilateral trade talks with India, piling pressure on domestic carmakers.

Related TRT Global - India says 'examining the implications' of Trump's tariffs

Tariff cuts will be a victory for European carmakers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, widening their access to India. It could also be a win for Elon Musk’s Tesla, which will begin sales of imported EVs in India this year, probably from its Berlin plant.

“EU has come back asking for a better deal and India wants to make a better offer,” said one of the industry sources.

India’s commerce ministry conveyed the EU’s demands and India’s stance to officials from the heavy industries ministry and auto industry representatives in a meeting last week, the three sources said.

The sources, who have knowledge of the talks, spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations are ongoing and private.

The European Commission declined to comment on specifics but shared a readout of its last round of talks with India in March.

“For many of the key areas, the EU and India have different approaches, objectives ... This translates, in some cases, in different levels of ambition,” Olof Gill, commission spokesperson for trade said in a statement.