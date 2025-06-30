At least two Katyusha rockets have struck the military section of Kirkuk International Airport in northern Iraq, slightly wounding two security personnel, according to Iraqi security officials.

A third rocket landed in a residential neighbourhood, causing material damage but no injuries, the sources added on Monday.

The targeted area includes military installations used by the Iraqi Army and federal police.

"One rocket landed between the first and second runways at the airbase," Iraq’s official news agency reported, citing a security source who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Another rocket struck a house in the al-Orouba (Uruba) neighbourhood, damaging the building but causing no casualties.

A fourth rocket reportedly failed to detonate.