Colombian presidential candidate shot and wounded during election rally in Bogota
Opposition senator and candidate Miguel Uribe is "receiving emergency care", Bogota mayor says, adding that "the shooter has been captured".
Police officers guard the area where Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot during a campaign event in Bogota. / Photo: Reuters
June 8, 2025

A Colombian opposition senator and candidate to next year's presidential election was shot and wounded during a campaign event in Bogota on Saturday, the government said.

A video circulating on social media shows 39-year-old Miguel Uribe giving a speech in front of several people when gunshots suddenly ring out.

In other images he appears slumped against the hood of a white car, smeared with blood, as a group of men try to hold him up.

The government of President Gustavo Petro said it "categorically and forcefully" condemned the attack on Uribe during the campaign event in the west of the capital.

"This act of violence is an attack not only against his person, but also against democracy, freedom of thought, and the legitimate exercise of politics in Colombia," the presidency said in the statement.

Uribe, a strong critic of Petro, is a member of the Democratic Center party, led by the influential former president Alvaro Uribe, who governed Colombia from 2002 to 2018.

Last October he announced his intention to run in the 2026 presidential election.

Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan said on X that Miguel Uribe was "receiving emergency care", adding that "the shooter has been captured".

Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez meanwhile said on X that authorities were offering a reward of around $700,000 for information leading to the capture of those behind the attack.

The military and police leadership were holding a meeting to "devise a strategy to address the situation", the minister said.

SOURCE:AFP
