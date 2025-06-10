A town in Assam, India’s northeastern state, has been placed under curfew following communal unrest triggered by the discovery of a cow’s severed head near a Hindu temple.

According to India Today NE , local Hindu residents staged protests after the remains were found near a temple dedicated to the Hindu deity of Hanuman, a site of religious significance.

The incident took place in Dhubri, a Muslim-majority town in India’s northeastern state of Assam, which borders Bangladesh.

Demonstrators blocked roads and set tyres on fire, demanding swift justice. Some refused to let police remove the animal remains, insisting they remain in place until “ those responsible are identified and arrested ”.

It is reportedly the third such incident at the same temple in recent months, deepening suspicions of deliberate provocation aimed at stoking communal discord. The act is seen as particularly provocative in a country where cows are considered sacred by many Hindus.