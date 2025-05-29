POLITICS
2 min read
Bosnia top court annuls several secessionist laws by ethnic Serbs
In February, the parliament of Republika Srpska (RS)—one of the two entities that make up Bosnia since the 1990s war—had passed laws banning Bosnia’s central police and judiciary from operating within the ethnic Serb entity.
Bosnia top court annuls several secessionist laws by ethnic Serbs
Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, left, attends the International Conference on Combating Anti-Semitism, in West Jerusalem, March 27, 2025. / AP
May 29, 2025

Bosnia's top court annulled several secessionist laws passed by the country's Serb statelet, which provoked a political crisis in the Balkan nation.

The parliament of Republika Srpska (RS), one of two entities making up Bosnia since its 1990s war, had passed the laws in February after a Sarajevo court convicted Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for failing to comply with decisions of the international envoy who oversees the peace deal that ended the war.

Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding political office for six years. Dodik and the prosecutors have appealled and new hearing is to be held in June.

But Dodik initiated the laws, which include a ban on Bosnia's central police and judiciary from operating in the Serb entity.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish president, Bosnian party leader discuss rising tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia's central government has been strengthened over the years to the detriment of the semi-autonomous powers in Republika Srpska and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat federation, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH). The changes include the creation of a central police and judiciary.

Bosnia's Constitutional Court said Thursday that legislation adopted by Bosnian Serbs "annul... the sovereignty of the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina over part of its territory."

Recommended

It said in a statement that only Bosnia's central parliament can decide on the return of powers to one of the regional entities.

Dodik, who as president of Republika Srpska put the controversial laws into effect, has been wanted since March by Bosnia's central judiciary for an "attack on the constitutional order".

The Constitutional Court also annulled a Bosnian Serb law on a special register of non-governmental organisations getting international funding to designate them as foreign agents, adopted also in February.

The court said it based its decision on a European Court of Human Rights ruling which said that similar legislation adopted in Russia was contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish president calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?