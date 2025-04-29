A restaurant fire in northeastern China killed 22 people and injured three on Tuesday, Beijing’s state broadcaster said. The blaze erupted in Liaoyang City, about 580 kilometres (360 miles) northeast of the capital Beijing.

“At 12:25 pm (0425 GMT) on April 29, a fire broke out at a restaurant,” CCTV said. “As of 2:00 pm, the incident has resulted in 22 deaths and three injuries,” it added. President Xi Jinping said that the blaze had caused “significant casualties” and that the lessons from it were “profoundly serious”, CCTV said.

Xi called for “every effort to treat the injured, properly handle the aftermath for the deceased and provide support to their families, swiftly determine the cause of the fire, and pursue accountability in accordance with the law,” the report added.

Footage shared online and verified by AFP showed fierce flames engulfing a two-storey restaurant and thick black smoke billowing skyward. Other authenticated videos published on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, showed paramedics wheeling one victim on a stretcher into an ambulance and several firefighters battling the flames with hoses.