Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ghana, marking the first official visit by an Indian leader to the West African nation in nearly 30 years.

The trip, which kicked off on Wednesday, is part of a broader diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening India’s economic and strategic presence in Africa, the Caribbean, and South America, amid rising competition with China and Russia.

During his visit to Accra, Ghana's capital, Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President John Mahama, who took office earlier this year. The discussions will focus on enhancing trade relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Modi will also address the Ghanaian parliament and meet members of Ghana’s Indian community, which numbers around 15,000, including some families who have lived in the country since its independence nearly 70 years ago.