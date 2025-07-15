CLIMATE
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
A flood warning issued by the National Weather Service was posted until Tuesday morning for a wide swath of central Texas extending from the Rio Grande east to San Antonio and Austin.
The high casualty toll has raised questions about the lack of flood warning sirens in Kerr County / AP
July 15, 2025

The official tally of storm-related deaths across Texas has risen to 131 as authorities warned of yet another round of heavy rains, 10 days after a Hill Country flash flood that transformed the Guadalupe River into a killer torrent.

A National Weather Service flood watch, forecasting heavy downpours of up to half a foot of rain, was posted until Tuesday morning for a wide swath of central Texas extending from the Rio Grande east to San Antonio and Austin.

The advisory included Kerr County and other parts of Texas Hill Country along the Guadalupe, which was still recovering from the July 4 flood disaster, which ravaged the county seat of Kerrville and a riverside Christian summer camp for girls in the nearby town of Hunt.

Riverfront residents, as well as search teams still combing the banks of the waterway, were advised to seek higher ground until the latest danger had passed. The search for additional victims along the Guadalupe was likewise suspended due to flood concerns on Sunday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday said storms had claimed at least 131 lives in Texas since July 4, the bulk of those deaths in and around Kerrville, up from 120 reported on Friday.

He said 97 people were still listed as missing in the greater Kerrville area, down from the 160-plus who authorities said were unaccounted for last week.

'Flash flood alley'

About a third of the Kerr County fatalities are children, most of whom perished at Camp Mystic when floodwaters raged through the girls-only summer retreat before dawn on July 4.

Authorities have not rescued anyone alive since the day of the floods, when more than a foot of rain fell in less than an hour in the heart of a region known as "flash flood alley," sending a deadly wall of water down the Guadalupe River basin.

Abbott said state lawmakers would investigate the circumstances of the flooding, disaster preparedness and emergency response to the flooding at a special legislative session set to convene later this month.

The high casualty toll, ranking as one of the deadliest US flood events in decades, has raised questions about the lack of flash-flood warning sirens in Kerr County and vacancies left at National Weather Service offices amid staffing cuts under the Trump administration.

SOURCE:Reuters
