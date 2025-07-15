The official tally of storm-related deaths across Texas has risen to 131 as authorities warned of yet another round of heavy rains, 10 days after a Hill Country flash flood that transformed the Guadalupe River into a killer torrent.

A National Weather Service flood watch, forecasting heavy downpours of up to half a foot of rain, was posted until Tuesday morning for a wide swath of central Texas extending from the Rio Grande east to San Antonio and Austin.

The advisory included Kerr County and other parts of Texas Hill Country along the Guadalupe, which was still recovering from the July 4 flood disaster, which ravaged the county seat of Kerrville and a riverside Christian summer camp for girls in the nearby town of Hunt.

Riverfront residents, as well as search teams still combing the banks of the waterway, were advised to seek higher ground until the latest danger had passed. The search for additional victims along the Guadalupe was likewise suspended due to flood concerns on Sunday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday said storms had claimed at least 131 lives in Texas since July 4, the bulk of those deaths in and around Kerrville, up from 120 reported on Friday.

He said 97 people were still listed as missing in the greater Kerrville area, down from the 160-plus who authorities said were unaccounted for last week.