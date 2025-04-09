US immigration authorities said they will look at social media accounts and deny visas or residence permits to people who post content considered anti-Semitic by President Donald Trump's administration.

Posts defined as anti-Semitic will include social media activity in support of groups classified by the United States as terrorists.

Wednesday’s move comes after the Trump administration has controversially cancelled visas for students inside the United States, where the First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem "has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism –– think again. You are not welcome here", department spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services "will consider social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting or supporting anti-Semitic terrorism, anti-Semitic terrorist organizations or other anti-Semitic activity as a negative factor" in determining benefits, the statement said.

The policy will take effect immediately and apply to student visas and requests for permanent resident "green cards" to stay in the United States.