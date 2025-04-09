Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed that Türkiye has no intention of entering into a conflict with any country in Syria, including Israel.

Speaking during a live interview on CNN Turk television on Wednesday, Fidan addressed key issues and responded to questions.

"As Türkiye, we have no intention of clashing with any country in Syria, not just Israel," he said, emphasising that Syria is an independent nation.

"It is unacceptable for Israel to try to provoke Syria by using its expansionist ambitions in the region," he added.

Fidan reiterated that Türkiye does not seek a conflict with any country in the region but warned that Ankara cannot remain indifferent if Syria faces once again internal unrest, operations, or provocations that could threaten Turkish national security.

"We won't just sit and watch," he said.

Fidan also criticised Israel's destruction of Syria's military infrastructure following the departure of the ousted Assad regime, saying Tel Aviv has developed a strategy to leave the new Syrian administration and armed forces with "nothing," and it is advancing it step by step.

"We do not openly attack any country that does not attack us. (But) if an area of instability emerges in a neighbouring country that could also harm us, we cannot remain a bystander," he stressed, adding in such a case, Türkiye takes steps, primarily diplomatic ones.

Responding to a question about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelling to the US, Fidan said the "US needs to, so to speak, set boundaries for Netanyahu and establish a framework."