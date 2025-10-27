Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene announced on Monday plans to close the country’s border with Belarus indefinitely and shoot down any balloons violating its airspace, following four such incidents in a week.

Ruginiene convened a meeting of the National Security Commission where "a clear algorithm" for the government's future actions was presented after Vilnius Airport suspended its operations four times in a week due to balloon sightings.

She reaffirmed that the government has already prepared a decision to close the border with Belarus indefinitely, with certain exceptions, according to public broadcaster LRT.

"This means that diplomats and diplomatic mail will be able to move, and our and EU citizens will also be able to enter us from Belarus, but all other movement will be closed. This is how we send a signal to Belarus and say that no hybrid attack will be tolerated here, we will take all the strictest measures to stop such attacks," she said.

Ruginiene also said that the military will take all necessary measures to stop the balloons that flow in by using "kinetic means" to shoot down the balloons.

She said that they will also coordinate a package of additional sanctions against Belarus with the EU Ministry.

"This will be done soon. We are also actively consulting and communicating with our allies and our neighbours, Poland and Latvia. Any of our actions are also coordinated with them; we are not a separate state, we are part of NATO and the EU. We coordinate everything we do with them," Ruginiene added.

She also announced that a new draft amendment to the Criminal Code will be presented at a government meeting on Wednesday to legalise imprisonment as the "highest and most severe" punishment for smuggling.