Russian energy company Lukoil has announced plans to sell its foreign assets following the latest sanctions imposed by the US and the UK, the firm said in a statement.

"PJSC Lukoil announces that, due to the introduction of restrictive measures by a number of countries against the company and its subsidiaries, the company is announcing its intention to sell its international assets," the statement read on Monday, adding that the review of bids from potential buyers has begun.

The company said the asset sale is being carried out under a wind-down license issued by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which allows for limited transactions for a set period of time.

It also indicated that it may seek an extension of the license "to ensure the continued operation of its international assets."