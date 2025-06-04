TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan, Pezeshkian discuss bilateral ties over phone call
Turkish president and his Iranian counterpart vow to strengthen ties as leaders discuss regional dynamics and exchange Eid greetings.
Erdogan, Pezeshkian discuss bilateral ties over phone call
President Erdogan and Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments. / AA Archive
June 4, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the conversation on Wednesday, President Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye remains committed to strengthening the institutional framework of its relationship with Iran in the coming period.

Recommended

Erdogan also extended his congratulations to President Pezeshkian on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh