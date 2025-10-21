US farmers have criticised President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the country may import more beef from Argentina, after they recently lost out to the South American nation on soybean sales to China.

Trump said on Sunday that he was considering imports to reduce US beef prices, which have climbed to record highs.

His administration earlier extended a $20 billion currency swap lifeline to Argentina, which the president considers an ally.

Cattle producers said the proposal threatens their livelihoods and the free market at a time when ranchers are benefiting from strong prices and demand.

"This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices," said Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

"The last thing we need is to reward them by importing more of their beef," added Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union.