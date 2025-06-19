The US military has moved some aircraft and ships from bases in the Middle East that may be vulnerable to any potential Iranian attack, two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The moves come as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing whether the United States would join Israel's bombardment of Iran's nuclear and missile sites, as residents fled its capital on the sixth day of the air assault.

Separately, the US embassy in Qatar issued an alert on Thursday temporarily restricting its personnel from accessing the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, which is located in the desert outside Doha.

The embassy told personnel and US citizens in Qatar to step up vigilance in "an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities".

The two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the move of aircraft and ships was a part of plans to protect US forces, but declined to say how many had been moved and where to.

One of the officials said aircraft that were not in hardened shelters had been moved from Al Udeid base and naval vessels had been moved from a port in Bahrain, where the military's 5th fleet is located.

"It is not an uncommon practice," the official added. "Force protection is the priority."