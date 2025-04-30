US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for de-escalation of tensions in South Asia after last week's attack in India-administered Kashmir left dozens dead, bringing India and Pakistan to the brink of another border crisis.

Rubio spoke separately with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday while expressing support to India in combating extremism and urging Pakistan to cooperate in probing the attack that killed more than two dozen people, the US State Department said in separate statements after the calls.

In a phone call with India's top diplomat Jaishankar, Rubio voiced solidarity but also encouraged caution as India, without sharing any evidence yet, accuses Pakistan of backing the attack in Pahalgam area. Islamabad denies India's charge and seeks an international probe.

"The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism," Bruce said.

"He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia."

Call with Pakistan PM

In the call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio "spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam," the tourist hub in India-administered Kashmir, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack," she said in a statement.

Sharif urged the US to impress upon India to dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly, his office said in a statement.

Sharif accused India of "escalatory and provocative behaviour" in a call with Rubio, adding "India's provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups."