ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
‘Extremely dangerous for everyone’: Iran warns US against joining Israeli attacks
“Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop,” says Iran’s FM Araghchi.
‘Extremely dangerous for everyone’: Iran warns US against joining Israeli attacks
FM Araghchi emphasised Iran’s readiness for peaceful negotiations. / Anadolu Agency
June 21, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the US participation in Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran would be “very unfortunate” and “extremely dangerous for everyone.”

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul ahead of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Araghchi said: “Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop,” on Saturday.

He emphasised Iran’s readiness for peaceful negotiations, adding: “We are absolutely ready for a negotiated solution, just like in 2015.”

The minister accused Israel of opposing diplomatic efforts, saying: “Israel is clearly against diplomacy.”

He reiterated that halting hostilities was a prerequisite for any diplomatic progress.

Recommended

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

RelatedTRT Global - Netanyahu government is the 'greatest obstacle' in regional peace: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'