Türkiye is ready to assist Ukraine with its reconstruction and expand economic and trade cooperation, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said.

Bolat visited the capital Kiev along with a delegation that included Turkish contractors.

"During our visit to Ukraine, we were received by the President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Turkish Contractors accompanying us," he said on X on Thursday.

During the meeting, the course of economic and trade relations between Türkiye and Ukraine was discussed as well as a roadmap for the future.

"We reiterated our determination to achieve the $10 billion trade volume target set by Mr. Zelenskyy together with our President, our willingness to put our Free Trade Agreement into effect, and our readiness to transfer the experience and know-how of Turkish Contractors to Ukraine in the reconstruction of Ukraine and to undertake the projects to be carried out," he said.

"In this context, I would like to thank Mr. Zelenskyy for his support in holding the first meeting of the Task Force, which will play an active role in the reconstruction of Ukraine, in Kiev."