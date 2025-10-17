AMERICAS
2 min read
US strike in Caribbean leaves survivors for first time — report
A US official confirms some crew members survived a strike on a suspected drug vessel off Venezuela, raising questions about the legality of the attacks that have killed at least 27 people so far.
US strike in Caribbean leaves survivors for first time — report
US strike on alleged drug boat off Venezuela / Reuters
October 17, 2025

The US military has carried out a new strike against a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean, and for the first time there were survivors among the crew, a US official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not provide details about the operation, which has not been previously reported.

The revelation raises questions about whether the US military rendered aid to the survivors and whether they are now in American custody.

The Pentagon, which has described those targeted as "narcoterrorists," did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Previous US strikes against alleged drug-trafficking boats off Venezuela have killed at least 27 people, sparking concerns among legal experts and lawmakers about their legality.

Videos released by the Trump administration showed vessels being completely destroyed, with no earlier reports of survivors.

RECOMMENDED

The administration argues that Washington is at war with "narcoterrorist groups" linked to Venezuela, making the operations legitimate under the laws of armed conflict.

Critics, however, say the US has provided no evidence that those targeted were involved in narcotics trafficking.

The strikes come amid a major American military buildup in the southern Caribbean, including guided missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine, and about 6,500 troops, as President Donald Trump escalates a confrontation with Venezuela’s government.

RelatedTRT World - Trump authorises CIA covert action in Venezuela

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout